THEIL, D.D.S., Robert Richard Age 83, of Huber Heights, passed away March 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Eleanor (Alm) Theil; his parents, Martin and Ida (Witzemann) Theil; his brother, Martin H. Theil and sisters, Ida Marie (Theil) Wilhelm and Gerda S. (Theil) Byers. Bob was born in Youngstown, Ohio and was a 1953 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School. In 1957, he graduated from The Ohio State University with a B.A. degree and married his high school sweetheart, Ellie. After graduation from The OSU College of Dentistry in 1960 he joined the United States Air Force Dental Corps. He left the service, as a Captain, and in 1962 he and Ellie moved to Huber Heights, Ohio where he started a private dental practice. His son, Dr. Thomas Theil joined him in practice in 1994. After 53 years of practice, Dr. Bob retired from dentistry in 2015. Bob was a longtime member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church serving in many areas. He was a past active member of the Optimist and Rotary Clubs in Huber Heights. He was appointed by the City of Huber Heights to the Combined Health District Board of Health in 1982 and served for 20 years, including President of the Board in 1989 and on the Human Services Levy Council in 1999. Dr. Bob was an active member of the ADA, ODA, and Dayton Dental Society where he was a past Board Member. In addition to community involvement, Bob enjoyed traveling with his family to all 50 states and Europe, highlighted by a trip to Romania, the birthplace of both his parents. He appreciated natural beauty wherever he traveled especially the Great Smokey Mountains and the San Francisco Bay area. Bob was an avid Ohio State Buckeye Fan with a seat in The Shoe for 57 seasons. Bob was a lifelong learner of many subjects from science to history to theology. He was a proud Dad and Pupup and celebrated the accomplishments of his family. He nurtured both old and new friendships. Bob was known for his beautiful backyard gardens and pond and his love of jazz and big band music. He was a role model for living each day to the fullest while living a life of integrity and service to others. Bob is survived by his children, Laura (Dr. Andrew) Dahlem, Dorene Theil, Robert Theil II, Dr. Thomas (Mary) Theil, Matthew (Tina) Theil Sr. Grandchildren, Dr. Andrew Dahlem, Jr.(Dr. Megan Stock), Jonathan Dahlem (Liz Dzialo), Diana (Nicholas) Taylor, Robert Theil III, Daniel Theil, Tyler Theil, Gretchen Theil, Savannah Theil, Matthew Theil Jr. and great grandson, Bradyn Theil. A memorial service will be held at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 5040 Rye Dr., Huber Heights, Ohio on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10am with Pastor Joel Sutton officiating. Family will receive friends at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Friday March 22, 2019 from 5-8 pm and from 9 am Saturday until service time at the church. Inurnment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Theil Family Endowment for the College of Dentistry The Ohio State University. Attn: Development Office, Postle Hall, 305 W. 12th Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43210 https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=483392. Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 17, 2019