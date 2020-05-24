Home

Kindred Funeral Home
Robert THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, Robert Lee Age 83 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born October 23, 1936 in Clayton, Ohio to the late: Everett Levi and Anna Mae (Boone) Thomas. Robert had farmed his entire life in the Clayton area. He enjoyed working in his shop and traveling. Robert was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Salem District. He is survived by his wife of 61 years; Edna Mae (Wolf) Thomas, sons; Galen (Paula) Thomas of Clayton, Randy (Brenda) Thomas of Clayton, grandchildren; Crystal (Brad) Hoblit, Kaylee (David) Spencer, Reagan and Justin Thomas, great grandchildren: Lillia, Boston, Elsie, Sky, sisters; Marie Sides of PA, Carol (Larry) Forst of IN, sister-in-law; Linda Thomas of Vandalia, brother-in-law; Lloyd Strike of Eaton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sisters; Betty Carolyn Thomas, Virginia Harshman, and brother; Charles Everett Thomas. There will be a public walk through visitation on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Funeral Services will be held privately at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Salem District. There will also be a public Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020
