THOMAS, Robert Lee Age 83 of Clayton, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. He was born October 23, 1936 in Clayton, Ohio to the late: Everett Levi and Anna Mae (Boone) Thomas. Robert had farmed his entire life in the Clayton area. He enjoyed working in his shop and traveling. Robert was a member of the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Salem District. He is survived by his wife of 61 years; Edna Mae (Wolf) Thomas, sons; Galen (Paula) Thomas of Clayton, Randy (Brenda) Thomas of Clayton, grandchildren; Crystal (Brad) Hoblit, Kaylee (David) Spencer, Reagan and Justin Thomas, great grandchildren: Lillia, Boston, Elsie, Sky, sisters; Marie Sides of PA, Carol (Larry) Forst of IN, sister-in-law; Linda Thomas of Vandalia, brother-in-law; Lloyd Strike of Eaton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was also preceded in death by his sisters; Betty Carolyn Thomas, Virginia Harshman, and brother; Charles Everett Thomas. There will be a public walk through visitation on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd, Englewood). Funeral Services will be held privately at the Old German Baptist Brethren Church, Salem District. There will also be a public Graveside Service at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 24, 2020