|
|
THOMPSON, Robert Esco "Bob" 91 of Miami Township, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ohio's . Preceding him in death were his parents, Elbert and Flora Thompson; daughter, Wanda Bolton; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; son-in-law, Ron Wells. Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Helen; sons, Terry Thompson and Brian Thompson; daughters, Sherry Wells, Missy Lavine, and Robin (Duane) Patrick; grandchildren, Becky, Paul Scott, Christy, Brad, Timothy, Brandon (Lindsay), Marissa (David), Jacob, Madison, Ryan, and Seth; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild. Private services will be officiated by Dr. Roger Green. Final resting place in Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's . Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 18, 2020