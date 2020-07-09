1/
Robert THOMPSON
1942 - 2020
THOMPSON, Robert M. 78, of Springboro, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Hillspring Nursing Home of Springboro. He was born in New Vienna, OH, on May 14, 1942, the son of Charles and Betty Thompson. Bob graduated from Wilmington College where he met his wife of 55 years, Lynn. He later completed his Master's degree in Mathematics from Xavier University in Cincinnati. Bob taught 5 years at Felicity and 25 years at West Carrollton Junior High. Bob was an avid golfer and amateur radio operator carrying an extra class license. He built his first HAM radio at 13 years old. Bob loved travel, music, and being a "dance dad" for his daughters. Bob is survived by his loving wife, Lynn Thompson; daughters, Jennifer and Emily; sister, Judy (Jay) Laycock; and 3 nephews. A special thank you to Hillspring of Springboro, Springhill of Middletown, and Hospice of Dayton for the exceptional care they provided over the years. In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcome at Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or Hospice of Dayton at hospiceofdayton.org. Bob's family will receive friends Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Services at 11:30 AM at Anderson Funeral Home, 40 N. Main St. Springboro. Burial will follow at Springboro Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.anderson-fh.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Anderson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
40 North Main Street
Springboro, OH 45066
937-748-6455
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
