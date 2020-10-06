1/1
Robert TOLEMAN
TOLEMAN, Robert "Bob" Age 81, formerly of West Carrollton went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2nd, 2020. He was a graduate of Portsmouth High School in 1953 and enlisted in the Navy following graduation. Bob was extremely proud and passionate about his service in the Navy and being a part of the USS Laffey. Upon his return from the Navy, Bob found his long term job at General Motors being a tool maker until retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports, Nascar, fishing, being out in the sun, and keeping up on current news. Bob was a kind and caring man that was happiest when with his wife Carolyn and surrounded by family. He was a dad, a stepdad, a grandpa to 6 grandkids and a great-grandpa to 9 great-grandkids. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Toleman, his son David Toleman, and 3 step children Marsha, Jeff and Scott. He was preceded in death by his first wife Doreen Toleman, his 5 siblings, and his great-grandson Logan Fondaw. Bob will be deeply missed not only by his family but by anyone lucky enough to know him. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 1-2 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 2 pm. Bob will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or the USS Laffey Association in memory of Bob Toleman. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 6, 2020.
