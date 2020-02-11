|
TRAYLOR, Robert E. 92 of Lewisburg, OH died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing Center in Brookville, OH. Born on Nov. 5, 1927 in Dayton, OH son of the late Robert N. & Elizabeth (Wagner) Traylor. U.S. Army WW II veteran; retired in 1985 after over 40 years of service with Hall's Motor Freight in Dayton, OH. Member Lewisburg VFW and attended Covenant of Peace Church in Eaton, OH. Preceded in death by wife: Barbara E. Traylor in 2011; sons: Michael Traylor in 1979; Robert Traylor in 2018; brother: Carl W. Traylor in 2013 and one sister. Survivors: Children: Daniel D. & Sharyl Traylor of Crestview, FL; Marie & Tom Young of Englewood, OH; Kimberley Reseigh of Flint, MI and Gloria Traylor of Covington, OH; Ten Grandchildren; several Great & Great Great Grandchild and 3 Sisters. Visitation 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 411 N. Commerce St. Lewisburg, OH. Funeral service 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Harbaum officiating. Interment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. Condolences www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020