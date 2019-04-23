Home

TRIMBLE, Robert H. 87, of Middletown, died on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living. He was born on Friday, October 16, 1931 in Middletown to John and Edith (Seeley) Trimble. Robert worked for Crystal Tissue for 46 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Amanda United Methodist Church. Mr. Trimble is survived by his wife, Callie Trimble; daughter, Judy Ann Bauer; brother, John (Lavern) Trimble; grandsons, Nicholas Bauer & Michael (Lindsey) Bauer; and step grandchildren, Todd Bauer & Casey Meintel. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack Trimble & Melvin Trimble; and sisters, Rosemary Griffin & Betty Ann Back. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH 45044 with Rev. Marti Pepitone officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Amanda United Methodist Church 1315 Oxford State Rd. Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 23, 2019
