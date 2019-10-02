Home

Ivey Funeral Home At Rose Hill Burial Pk
2565 Princeton Rd
Hamilton, OH 45011
(513) 894-9206
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Rose Hill Funeral Home
Robert TUTTLE Jr.


1965 - 2019
Robert TUTTLE Jr. Obituary
TUTTLE Jr., Robert "Bob" Age 53, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on October 15, 1965 in Hamilton, Ohio to Robert and Phyllis {Kelly} Tuttle Sr. Bob worked for Skilled Care Pharmacy for a number of years, before retiring from Safelite Auto Glass. He was a collector of vintage cars and an avid gardener. Bob loved spending time with his family, and adored his grandchildren and dogs. He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Brusaw; children Bobbie (Ari) Combs, Robert "Bud" (Kate) Tuttle III, Jessica (John) D'Arcy, LeeAnna Tuttle; grandchildren Isabella, Roman, Jaxson, Wyatt; siblings Joanna (Michael) Rice, Barbara Perry; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Bob was preceded in death by his wife Gail Tuttle, their beloved dogs Taco and Lulu, sister Carla Knapp, and father Robert Tuttle Sr. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 11am until 1pm at the Rose Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow on Thursday at 1pm at the funeral home. Interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 2, 2019
