ULRICH, Robert E. "Bob" Passed away peacefully at Bethany Lutheran Village on Jan 22, 2020 at the age of 84. Bob was born in Dayton Ohio on Nov 7, 1935 to Lawrence and Magdalena (Brehm) Ulrich and attended Chaminade High School graduating in 1953. He was a longtime active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 500. Bob was a true Patriot and was in the US Army Reserves. He was an electrician apprentice and journeyman and a member of the IBEW for 64 years and retired from High Voltage Maintenance in 1997. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Joseph, and Reverends John & James, as well as several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Lois (Romer), daughters Andrea (Jon) Ogg, Lisa (Mike) Walters, son Daniel (Barbara) Ulrich, his seven grandchildren Kristine, Matthew, Becky, Bobby, Kelsey, Danny and Hannah and seven great grandchildren as well as his younger brother Lawrence (Bonnie) of WI, also several special brother/sister-in-laws, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Bob loved boating at Indian Lake, fishing, playing cards and watching sports, MASH, Gunsmoke and his beloved Notre Dame Irish! But more than that Bob was a loving and very proud husband, dad & grandpa, always involved in his family's lives and activities. He will be missed, loved and always remembered. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the staff and caregivers at Bethany for the loving care they all gave to Robert. Visitation will be Tues, Feb 4th from 4-7pm at Westbrock Funeral Home on Bigger Rd in Kettering. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St Albert the Great Church on Far Hills at 12:00pm on Wed, Feb 5th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St Vincent dePaul Society of Dayton (online).
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020