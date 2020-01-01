|
VANDEVAL, Robert A. Age 90, formerly of Dayton, passed away peacefully at UPMC Passavant Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Crete (Vianos) Vandeval, his beloved daughter, Linda (Anthony) Lacenere. He was the loving and proud grandfather "Poppie" to Anthony and Jessica Trylus Lacenere, Alexander and Byron Peasland and Andrew Lacenere. Great-grandchildren: Josie and Santino Lacerene also Chloe, Charlotte, George and Catherine Peasland. Visitation 10 am Friday, January 3, 2020 at The Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral Service 11 a.m. following the visitation with Rev. Dr. Brian Maguire officiating. Interment at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton. A luncheon will be held for family and friends at the Presidential Banquet Center on David Road, in Kettering, immediately after services at the cemetery. [email protected]
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020