VARNER, Robert M. Of Middletown, passed away Saturday, October 26th at Atrium Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born April 14, 1933 to the late Edgar and Myrtle Varner. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brothers Paul, Gene and Rodney. He leaves behind his wife of sixty-six years, Lillian (Newman); his son Rick Varner (Melanie) of West Chester, OH, daughter Patty Pope (Danny) of West Union, OH, son Jeff Varner (Lori) of Galena, OH, along with five grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Bob was very proud of his service in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Technical Sergeant in just four years. During his enlistment he was awarded the Korean Service medal, the National Defense Service medal, the UN Service medal and the Good Conduct medal. After the Air Force Bob worked for the Inland Container Corporation for 42 years. During his time there the company was awarded two US patents based on his ideas and expertise. He enjoyed spending time at the family cabin, deer hunting, raising his garden and meeting his friends for breakfast. He also enjoyed building furniture, working on anything mechanical or electrical and took pride in being able to fix or build almost anything for his family and friends. Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Road, Franklin, with Rev. Dr. Max Fernandez officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm at the church. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park with military honors conducted by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. There will be a reception dinner served at the church following the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 - OR - Grace Baptist Church, 3023 Union Rd., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 29, 2019