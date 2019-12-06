Home

WALDER, Robert H. 82, of Springfield, passed away with family by his side at his daughter's residence on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 18, 1937, the son of Robert N. and Sarah Ruth Walder. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in Granville, Ohio in 1956. He served in various roles, including elder in different congregations throughout Central Ohio.He married Barbara on August 17, 1957, they spent 62 years together and had four loved children. They loved exploring and traveling together to all 50 states, as well as Russia, Poland, Mexico, and Canada, and took the children with them when they were available. He graduated from Ohio University and received his PhD from The Ohio State University. He retired from Clark State Community College after 16 years of teaching others the skills he had learned in over 30 years working in the field of Engineering. While working in Engineering, his most memorable experience was working with the nuclear reactor at Battelle in West Jefferson, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; brother Jim Walder of Alabama; daughter, Heidi (David) Schneider of Dayton, Ohio; sons, Robert J. of London, Ohio, Dan (Teresa) Walder of Lehigh Acres, Florida, and Jon (Juli) Walder of Springfield, Ohio; grandchildren, Allison (Kyle) Gordon, Kurtis (Brittany) Schneider, Amy Zimmers, Brice Walder, Keegan Walder, Kaedin Walder, Nate (Kari) Walder, Cameron Walder, Delaney Walder, and great-grandchildren, Destiny Neveah Zimmers, Gunner Zimmers, and Emma Grace Walder. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Robbie. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1601 Innisfallen Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45506. Interment will be held in the Rose Hill Burial Park, 4781 South Charleston Clifton Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502. Arrangements entrusted to the care of KINLEY Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made at JW.org.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
