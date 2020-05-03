|
|
WATKINS Jr., Robert E. Age 66, was born April 8, 1954 Dayton, Ohio. He passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born to the late Robert E. Watkins Sr. Robert leaves to cherish his memory: his mother Mattie N. Watkins; his wife of 43 years, Rev. Dr. Veronica R. Watkins; (3) adult children, Terry (Tiara), Yvonne and Bobbie; (6) grandchildren Daijah, D'Airea, Marcus, Aniyah, Mekhi, and Lloyd Jr.; (1) sister Sheila Ann Morgan and a host of nieces, nephews, including many more clergy, family and bereaved friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, May 4, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Dr. Veronica Watkins, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020