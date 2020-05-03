Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WATKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert WATKINS Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert WATKINS Jr. Obituary
WATKINS Jr., Robert E. Age 66, was born April 8, 1954 Dayton, Ohio. He passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born to the late Robert E. Watkins Sr. Robert leaves to cherish his memory: his mother Mattie N. Watkins; his wife of 43 years, Rev. Dr. Veronica R. Watkins; (3) adult children, Terry (Tiara), Yvonne and Bobbie; (6) grandchildren Daijah, D'Airea, Marcus, Aniyah, Mekhi, and Lloyd Jr.; (1) sister Sheila Ann Morgan and a host of nieces, nephews, including many more clergy, family and bereaved friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., MONDAY, May 4, 2020 at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., with Reverend Dr. Veronica Watkins, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -