|
|
WEAVER, Robert J. "Bob" Age 90, of West Carrollton, passed away October 15, 2019. He was a proud Air Force Veteran. Bob retired from NCR after many years and then went on to work at Midwest Tool and Die. He was very active his entire life and enjoyed skiing, golf and biking. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nellie "Millie" Weaver in 2015. He is survived by his three children, Mary (Eric Hutzel) Weaver, Joyce (Mark) Ganser, and Bob (Rebecca) Weaver; and 4 grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous family and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:30 - 10:30 am at St. Henry's Chapel inside Calvary Cemetery, where Bob will be laid to rest (1625 Calvary Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45409). Services will follow at 10:30 am. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019