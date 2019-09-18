|
WEBB, Robert Wayne Died suddenly at 66 on September 11th, 2019. Rob was predeceased by his mother, Mary Blanken, his older sister Vicky, and his younger brother and best friend, Gary. Rob spent his happiest days in his hometown of Springfield, Ohio. He worked for 32 years as a press operator at Springprint Paper Products. It was here that he met the love of his life and wife of 30 years, Kathleen Blackburn Webb. Rob enjoyed old movies-- his favorites were Bette Davis and Judy Garland. His most treasured times were those spent with his family. A single call from any one of his kids delighted him beyond measure. He frequently had lively (one-sided) arguments with newscasters, laughed at the "heathens" in the neighborhood, and made a full-time job of finding new and unusual ways to save money on utility bills, much to his family's chagrin. His sneezes could wake the dead. He never met a diaper that didn't make him vomit. He found humor in the day-to-day--- could he embarrass his kids at the grocery store? How fast could he drive over these hills before his wife slugged him? Rob leaves behind his wife Kathy, daughter Christina Schmitt (Josh), daughter Anna McGee-Blackburn (Christie), son Ian Blackburn (Nicole), daughter Emma and grandchildren Kaitlyn, Nick, and Cameron.
