WEIMER, Robert Millard 67, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence. Born August 19, 1951, in Swissvale, PA, he was a son of the late Raymond Martin Weimer and the late Bessie Creech Weimer. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired supervisor with the Steel Industry. He is survived by a son, Nathaniel Rhett Weimer of Summerton; three daughters, Jennifer Weimer (Shawn) of Franklin, OH, Julie Weimer of Middletown, OH, and Valarie Wilson of Franklin, OH; one brother, Don Weimer of Springboro, OH; and one sister, Phyllis Reynolds of Loveland, OH; four grandchildren and one on the way; and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Blazer. A Celebration of Life will be at held Aug. 19th from 6-8pm at Eastview Baptist Church, 4289 St St 122, Franklin (Hunter). Donations to Saint Judes are appreciated in leuw of flowers.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019