Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eastview Baptist Church
4289 St St 122
Franklin, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Weimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Weimer


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Weimer Obituary
WEIMER, Robert Millard 67, died Friday, July 19, 2019, at his residence. Born August 19, 1951, in Swissvale, PA, he was a son of the late Raymond Martin Weimer and the late Bessie Creech Weimer. He was of the Baptist faith and was a retired supervisor with the Steel Industry. He is survived by a son, Nathaniel Rhett Weimer of Summerton; three daughters, Jennifer Weimer (Shawn) of Franklin, OH, Julie Weimer of Middletown, OH, and Valarie Wilson of Franklin, OH; one brother, Don Weimer of Springboro, OH; and one sister, Phyllis Reynolds of Loveland, OH; four grandchildren and one on the way; and one great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Patricia Blazer. A Celebration of Life will be at held Aug. 19th from 6-8pm at Eastview Baptist Church, 4289 St St 122, Franklin (Hunter). Donations to Saint Judes are appreciated in leuw of flowers.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.