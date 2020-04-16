|
WEINER, Robert Age 82 of Clayton,OH passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Rosella and Maurice Albert Weiner. Devoted husband to the late Bryna Weiner, he will be lovingly remembered by his daughters, Julie and Jessica Weiner, brother, Dr. A.J. Weiner(Evelyn), sister, Maida Knox (Tom). Robert, known to friends as Bob or Bobby, touched the lives of those who knew him. He was active in his community and enjoyed writing, gardening, and spending time with family. Due to current conditions, no gathering is presently being scheduled. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020