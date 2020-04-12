Home

WELCH, Robert Earl Age 77 of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born April 2 1943, in Buffalo, NY to Florence Anne & Earl G. Welch. He worked for Armco (Metal Products Division) and for Thelen Associates. He was a 50 year member of First Baptist Church of Middletown, where he was an usher and served on the Deacon Board and the Christian Education Board. His favorite past time was working with the "Grandpa Gang" at Smith Park the past 10 years. He enjoyed sailing, gardening, reading and working with the Boy Scouts for many years. Welch is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sara Jane "Sally" Welch; son, Richard (Abby) Welch of Columbus; daughters, Sharon (Timothy) Rechel of Cincinnati, Leah (Kevin) Roth of Findlay; 10 grandchildren; and two nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ronald E. Welch. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Middletown, 4500 Riverview Ave, Middletown, OH 45042 or , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 12, 2020
