Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT WELLBAUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WELLBAUM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT WELLBAUM Obituary
WELLBAUM, Robert (Bob) K. Born January 5, 1949, died September 25, 2019. Attended Meadowdale High School, graduated from Wright State Univ., and spent 6 years in the US Army Reserves. Employed at Krogers' for 48 years retired 2017. Preceded in death by parents Robert K. And Catherine Wellbaum, brother Richard Wellbaum, and sister Judy and Jack Rhoades. Survived by his wife of 37 years Pamela M. and daughter Sarah Nicole (Nikki). Also survived by in-laws Kathy Brannon, Sandy and Craig Lehman, Eric and Debbie Seidenschmidt, loving nephews and nieces Robert Rhoades and family, Lee Rhoades and family, Holly Rhoades Saylor and family, Michael Rhoades and family, Christopher Lehman and family, Kelley Gensheimer and family, Aaron and Chantal Seidenschmidt, and Lauren Seidenschmidt. Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4-6pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. with the Funeral Service to start at 6pm. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now