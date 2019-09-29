|
WELLBAUM, Robert (Bob) K. Born January 5, 1949, died September 25, 2019. Attended Meadowdale High School, graduated from Wright State Univ., and spent 6 years in the US Army Reserves. Employed at Krogers' for 48 years retired 2017. Preceded in death by parents Robert K. And Catherine Wellbaum, brother Richard Wellbaum, and sister Judy and Jack Rhoades. Survived by his wife of 37 years Pamela M. and daughter Sarah Nicole (Nikki). Also survived by in-laws Kathy Brannon, Sandy and Craig Lehman, Eric and Debbie Seidenschmidt, loving nephews and nieces Robert Rhoades and family, Lee Rhoades and family, Holly Rhoades Saylor and family, Michael Rhoades and family, Christopher Lehman and family, Kelley Gensheimer and family, Aaron and Chantal Seidenschmidt, and Lauren Seidenschmidt. Visitation Monday, September 30, 2019 at 4-6pm at Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. with the Funeral Service to start at 6pm. Donations may be made in Bob's name to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation of Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019