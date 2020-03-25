Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home
527 Robert C. Henry Way
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 460-7721
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Missionary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert WELLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert WELLS Jr.


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert WELLS Jr. Obituary
WELLS Jr., Robert L. 50, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. Robert was born October 30, 1969 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Robert L. and Lois (Crockran) Wells Sr. Bobby was employed by Riddle's Ribs for over 15 years and will always be remembered as a hard working man. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Lois Wells; three sons, Demetrius, Jaymir and DeMonta Wells all of Texas; a brother, Calvert Wells; 5 sisters, Tammy, Sheila (Von), Tamara, Brenda and Dee Wells; special friends, Tracy Brown and Adam Blake and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation is Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark FuneralHome. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -