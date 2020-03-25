|
WELLS Jr., Robert L. 50, of Springfield, Ohio went home to be with the Lord on March 19, 2020. Robert was born October 30, 1969 in Springfield, Ohio the son of Robert L. and Lois (Crockran) Wells Sr. Bobby was employed by Riddle's Ribs for over 15 years and will always be remembered as a hard working man. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Lois Wells; three sons, Demetrius, Jaymir and DeMonta Wells all of Texas; a brother, Calvert Wells; 5 sisters, Tammy, Sheila (Von), Tamara, Brenda and Dee Wells; special friends, Tracy Brown and Adam Blake and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father. Visitation is Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry-Clark FuneralHome. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 25, 2020