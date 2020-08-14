1/
Robert WELLS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WELLS, Robert "Bob" Age 94, passed away peacefully at his residence Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He was born on Jan. 3, 1926, to Roy and Ora Wells. Bob served in the Armed Forces during WW II and earned a Bronze Star. Upon returning home, he worked at Armco and retired after 39 years. For over 40 years, he also owned and operated Bob Wells Horse Equipment with the help of his family. He is survived by his daughter, Jody (Jerry) Arnett; his 2 beloved granddaughters, Jamie (Chris) Votaw and Jessica (Steve) Holton; 2 great-grandchildren, Charlie & Emily Holton; 3 sisters, Opal, Karen & Sharon and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving and supportive wife, Virginia; his parents; 2 brothers and 2 sisters. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 15, 2020, from 1-2 pm at BALES' FUNERAL HOME, Camden. Funeral service starting at 2 pm officiated by Dr. Dan Flory. Burial will follow in Fairview cemetery, Gratis. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Middletown Hospice or Preble county Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels). www.BalesFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bales' Funeral Home
249 North Main Street
Camden, OH 45311
937-452-3111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bales' Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved