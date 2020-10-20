1/
Robert WHELAN Jr.
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
WHELAN, Jr., Robert Ellis

Bob Whelan, age 71, of Kettering, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Born on September 10, 1949, to Gertrude and the late Bob Whelan, Sr. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Mary Ellen (McCafferty) Whelan; children, Jim (Sarah), Bob III (Meghan), Suzie, Katie, Carrie; and six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd.,

Kettering. Social distancing and masks required. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, October 22, 10:00 a.m., at St. Charles Borromeo, and he will be laid to rest at Calvary

Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Knights of Columbus 14995 Robert J. Schiller Scholarship Fund or your favorite charity.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Westbrock Funeral Home
OCT
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Charles Borromeo
Funeral services provided by
Westbrock Funeral Home
5980 Bigger Road
Kettering, OH 45440
(937) 253-6161
Memories & Condolences
