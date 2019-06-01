Home

WHITACRE, Robert C. 97, of Kettering, passed away May 29, 2019. Born 11/29/1921 in Barnesville, Ohio to Park and Daisy Whitacre. Retired in 1977 from Wright Field as a Foreman on the flight line after 37 years. Preceded in death by 1sister, Imogene, and 3 brothers, Bruce, Roland and Richard. Survived by his loving wife, Jean, of almost 78 years; two loving, devoted daughters, Carol Dietrich and Sandy Keogh; 4 loving grandchildren, Eric Dietrich (Susan), Angie Woolf (Matt), Tina Hodge (Ralph), and Kathleen Keogh; 4 great grandchildren, Allison Mannix, Christian Dietrich, Jacob Woolf, and Sebastian Hodge. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Bob was a caring, loving husband and family man. He loved sports, especially UD and the Reds. Special thanks to all of the Hospice nurses for their amazing care. Private services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to or your local Alzheimer's/Dementia association.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 1, 2019
