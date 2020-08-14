Robert WHITE

1/
WHITE, Robert E. Age 72, passed away at Heartland of Centerville on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Bessie White. He is survived by his step-brother, David Johnson; numerous family members and many caring friends. He graduated from Wilbur Wright HS in 1965, attended Capital and Wright State Universities & Sinclair Community College. He worked for NCR, Phillips Industries, Hewitt Soap and was a Pharmacy Tech at Wright-Patterson Pharmacy and Southview Hospital. Robert was a devoted; lifelong member of Hope Lutheran Church in Historic South Park in Dayton, OH. Memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hope Lutheran Church, 500 Hickory St., Dayton, OH 45410. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

