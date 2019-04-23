Home

WILLIAMS, Robert 79, passed away peacefully at his home on April 18, 2019. Survived by wife Patricia, daughters Jennifer and Stephanie (Mike), Step-son Paul and Step-granddaughter Marquata, siblings Sandra (Dwight) and Berkeley, and a host of nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend services on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Visitation at 11am; 12pm service. Services will be held at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home, 2060 Germantown St. Dayton, OH 45417.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 23, 2019
