|
|
WILLIAMS, Robert L. Age 71 of Dayton passed away Sept 9, 2019 at The Dayton VA Hospice. He was born in Rapid City, South Dakota on Aug 9, 1948 to the late Charles and Elizabeth (Breid) Williams. Robert is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Aaron) Prendergast, 3 grandchildren Alexandra, Ian, and Adam, 2 brothers Mike (Lori) and Joe, 2 sisters Marianne and Janet (Jamie), cousin Susanne Waylett, many nieces and nephews, his loyal lifelong friend Ed, and his devoted care giver Angel. He is is preceded in death by his beloved sister Laura. Robert was a US Army Veteran who proudly served his country for 12 years during the Vietnam War Era in the Army National Security Agency. He described this time as one of the best experiences of his life. He was able to travel to many faraway places and make many friends. It was at this time him and his former wife adopted their daughter from Taiwan. He then went on to become a successful hairdresser for over 25 years. This was his passion and he thrived in this environment. Robert will always be remembered as one of a kind, generous to a fault, and a soft place to land whenever you needed a pep talk or just wanted to vent. And to a special few who saw him at his worst, will remember him as the bravest man I know. A graveside service at the Dayton National Cemetery is planned for Sept 18, 2019 at 11:00am. Arrangements made by Glickler Funeral Home.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019