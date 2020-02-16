|
WILLIAMS, Robert F. Age 75 formerly of Hamilton, currently residing in Englewood, Ohio passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Virginia on January 31, 1945, the son of Turner A. and Pauline V. (Putnam) Williams. On December 22, 1974 in the Landmark Baptist Temple, he married Sandra K. Honeycutt and she preceded him in death on December 17, 2011. Survivors include two children, Jennifer (Sharon) Wing, and Frederick "Matt" (Caitlin) Williams; two grandchildren, Claire and Jonah Williams; a brother, Joseph (Irene) Williams; two nephews and two nieces. Besides his wife, Sandra, he was also preceded in death by 3 brothers. Funeral services will be held at 6:00pm Tuesday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Visitation will be from 5-6:00pm Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Online register book available at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 16, 2020