WILSON, Robert D. Age 76 of Dayton, passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019 at . He is preceded in death by his parents, Roscoe and Jessamine Wilson. Robert (Bob) was born August 30, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio and was a 1960 graduate of Centerville High School. He was the co-owner of Wilson Concrete Products in Centerville, Ohio. A family owned block business on Sheehan road, established by his father, Roscoe, in 1946. He was a big dog lover, an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed the outdoors, and socializing with friends. He respected our veterans and was a strong supporter of the VFW Lodge in Lebanon for many years. Bob is survived by his daughter, Julie (Robert) Ellis; sons, Robert D. (Lisa) Wilson Jr., Steven W. (Michelle) Wilson, Benjamin K. (Destiny) Wilson; sister, Darlene M. Wilson; brother, Larry Wilson; 16 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in Bob's name to 324 Wilmington Pike Dayton, OH. A Gathering will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Newcomer, South Dayton Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45439. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 2, 2019
