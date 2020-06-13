Robert Edwin "Ed" WIND Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIND, Jr., Robert Edwin "Ed" Age 65, of Oakwood, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Ed was born to Robert, Sr. and Gloria (King) Wind in Dayton, OH, on May 30, 1955. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1973, and Stetson University in 1977. Ed worked for Oberer Development and enjoyed playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed is survived by his sister, Deborah (Chris) Widowski, of Centerville, and many friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, June 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a visitation beginning one hour prior, at 9 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to First Tee Greater Miami Valley, 3116 W. Montgomery Rd., Suite C 110, Maineville, OH 45039. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
09:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2100 East Stroop Rd
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 293-4137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved