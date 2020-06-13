WIND, Jr., Robert Edwin "Ed" Age 65, of Oakwood, passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Ed was born to Robert, Sr. and Gloria (King) Wind in Dayton, OH, on May 30, 1955. He graduated from Oakwood High School in 1973, and Stetson University in 1977. Ed worked for Oberer Development and enjoyed playing golf. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ed is survived by his sister, Deborah (Chris) Widowski, of Centerville, and many friends. Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Monday, June 15, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd, Kettering, with a visitation beginning one hour prior, at 9 AM. Memorial contributions may be made to First Tee Greater Miami Valley, 3116 W. Montgomery Rd., Suite C 110, Maineville, OH 45039. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.