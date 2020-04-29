|
|
WINGATE, Robert Martin "Bobby" Age 82, of Reily-Millville Road, Oxford, Ohio, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Montgomery County, Kentucky on December 25, 1937, the son of the late Robert and Mattie Branham Wingate. Bobby was a United States AirForce Veteran and worked for The CECO Corp. for 38 years. He was a member of the Fellowship Christian Church. Bobby is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virgie Mae Conlee Wingate of Mt. Sterling, KY; one daughter, Bobbie Jo Wingate-Fisher, of Hillsborough, NC; three sons, Walter Martin Wingate of Waynesville, OH; Robert Morton (Charleen) Wingate of Gratis, OH; and Jeffery David (Diana) Wingate of Lawrenceburg, IN; and three grandsons, Logan David Wingate, Robbie Watson Wingate Fisher and Johnnie M. Wingate and many nieces and nephews. Bobby had one sister in law, Josephine Wingate of Mt. Sterling, KY; two sisters, Irene Amburgy of Camargo, KY and Geraldine (Jerri) and husband Stanton Bates of Hamilton, OH. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Anna Jean Robinson, Leda Stephens and Ruby McMillian; and one brother, Dallas Morton (Mort) Wingate. Bobby had many dear friends and loved ones. We want to thank our dear church family for all their prayers and love, especially, Pastor Houston Marcum and his wife, Kristina. We would also like to thank all the people God sent that stood beside us the night of his death and the responders from the Butler Co Sheriff Dept. and EMS team. Everyone that lifted our names up to the Lord in prayer. I want to thank God for his Love, Mercy and Saving Grace. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Apr. 29, 2020