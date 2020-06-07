Robert WIRRIG
WIRRIG, Robert L. Age 88, of Dayton, OH., passed away peacefully at home, with family by his side, on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Frances Wirrig; and his sister, Dorothy Rittenhouse. Bob is survived by his wife of 65 years, Evelyn (Stein) Wirrig; three children and their spouses, Dave (Denise) Wirrig, Nancy (Doug) Becker and Chip (Brenda) Wirrig; six grandchildren, Alex (Jenni) Wirrig, Zach (April) Wirrig, Vanessa (Brian) Niehaus, Elizabeth (Will) Loiacono, Kevin Becker and Catherine (Matt) Barnes; four great-grandchildren, Waylon Wirrig, Ava and Oliver Niehaus and Quinn Wirrig; two brothers, Joe (Sue) Wirrig and Richard (Delores) Wirrig. Bob served his country in the US Army for two years and retired from General Motors after 46 years. The family would like to give special thanks to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton and numerous in-home caregivers. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial for the immediate family was held at Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception, celebrated by Fr. Satish, on Friday, June 5, 2020. Internment followed at Calvary Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice in memory of Bob.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
