WOLCOTT, DDS,



Robert H.



Of Miamisburg and Centerville, Ohio. Date of Birth: November 12, 1953. Passed: November 20, 2020.



Born in Lansing, Michigan, to Robert F. Wolcott and Nancy B. (Wahl) Wolcott. Predeceased by his parents, and sisters,



Peggy J. Wolcott and Sandra S. Sweetapple. Married 42 years to Kathy J. (Pethe) Wolcott.



Robert is survived by his wife, Kathy, and children, Nicholas A. Wolcott of Kettering, OH; A. Daniel (Melinda Mescher)



Wolcott of Xenia, OH; and Lydia K. Wolcott of Denver CO; three grandsons, Grayson, Easton and Cooper Wolcott, and numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends.



Robert received his Bachelors of Science Degree from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, MI; Masters of Science in Physiology Degree from the University of Cincinnati; and DDS degree from THE Ohio State University in 1984.



Dr. Wolcott practiced dentistry for 34 years at his dental office in Miamisburg. He was a member of the Episcopal Church for over 40 years, and previously served the church as Senior



Warden. He was active in the American Dental Association, Ohio Dental, and Dayton Dental Societies. Bob was recently given special recognition as a lifetime member of ADA. He



also had been active in the Miamisburg Rotary Club.



Bob was very supportive of his children's sports activities, becoming a certified official for USA Club Swimming, Baracudas' Summer League, YMCA Swimming, High School OHSAA Swimming, and Ohio College Swimming. Swimmers from all over the region will remember him on pool deck



officiating meets. He never missed a Miamisburg high school soccer game and accompanied his son, Daniel, traveling to soccer club meets.



Bob relished life and spending time with his family. His hobbies and interests included travel, camping, reading,



gardening, and attending live music and theatre events,



particularly classic rock concerts. He was an avid Buckeyes and Bengals fan. He and his wife enjoyed trips to Romania, traveling to destinations in the Caribbean, Europe, and the U.S. Their most recent excursion was a cruise in Alaska. Two of his favorite destinations were to the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and the beaches along the Atlantic coast.



His most beloved pastime in retirement was being Grandpa to his three grandsons.



A private service for the family will be held at the Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home in Miamisburg. A Celebration of Life will be planned when the family considers it safe for friends and family to gather.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations in his name to the Boston University Concussion Legacy



Foundation, Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center, or to the Lewy-Body Dementia Association.



