WOLVERTON, Robert Giles Age 85, of Centerville, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Robert was born on February 26, 1934 in Dayton, OH to Dr. Giles and Anna (Angeroth) Wolverton. He graduated from Fairview High School and Miami University. Robert served in the US Army and retired after working as a pharmaceutical sales rep for Parke-Davis. He was a world traveler who loved to ski and golf. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Frida (Eslbauer); brother, Thomas. He is survived by his sons, Robert G. (Laura) and Richard Wolverton; grandchildren, Jenna, Ricky; step-children, Roy, Linda and Eugene; brother, David; life-long friend, Marlene E. Nelson. Graveside Service will take place 12:30 pm on Monday, July 29 at Woodland Cemetery, 118 Woodland Ave, Dayton, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 28, 2019
