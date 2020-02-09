|
WOOD, Robert H. "Bob" Formerly of Dayton, of Summerfield, FL., passed away on January 31, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Gaylord and Catherine (Lounsbury) Wood and his wife Nancy Wood, and a granddaughter Chelsea Thomas. Bob was a Flight Engineer and flew for 20 years before his retirement from the U. S. Air Force and then was retired from the Northridge Post Office after 24 years. Bob was a 62 year member of the Millennium Lodge 779 F. & A.M., Stillwater Lodge 616 F. & A.M. Past Master Normandy Lodge 63 F. & A.M. (France), Scottish Rite and Antioch Shrine. Bob attended Lodge in many different countries including most recently Scotland. He is survived by his children, Mike of Dayton, Linda of Tampa, Steve of Tipp City, Laura of Dayton and Lou Anne of Wilmington, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday Feb. 13, 2020 at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Chris Reese officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 AM to I:00 PM at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME "Northridge Chapel" 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road, Dayton with a Masonic Service to be conducted at 12:00 Noon. If desired memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio Masonic Home in his memory. Condolences may be made to www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020