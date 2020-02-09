|
WOOD, Robert "Bob" 90, was born August 7, 1929 in Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family in his home. He was a longtime member of Second Baptist Church and loved the Lord with all his heart. Bob retired from International Harvester (Navistar) after 30 years. He was in a musical band as a young man and loved to play his saxophone. An avid gardener, he often fed his family out of the goodness of the large Wood Family Garden. Bob loved to travel and saw the beauty of the world with his family. Bob loved his grandchildren and spent many hours with them. He was the son of Odell and Eva (Blackman) Wood Sr. and had 7 siblings; Oliver Wood, Odell Wood, Jr., Mildred Wood Carter, Mary Wood DeGroat, Frederick Wood and James Wood, all deceased. He is survived by one sister, Ruby Wood. To cherish his memory is his loving wife of 66 years, Margaret (Wilson) Wood and five daughters, Roxanne (Michael) Lawson, Jeri Lynn (Jeff) Allen, Cynthia (Robert) Jones, Eva (Doug) Stewart and Kathy Wood, 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Douglas Gene Stewart Jr. and Tywan Louis January. Robert had many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and was always a joy to be with. Visitation is Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with services immediately following at 11 a.m. in Second Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Robert C. Henry-Clark Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 9, 2020