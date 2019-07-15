WRIGHT, Robert 87, closed his eyes and solved the great mystery on the evening of July 11th, 2019, and was reunited with Judy, the love of his life. He was born on August 30th, 1931, the son of Fred and Ruth (Linson) Wright. He served his country in Korea in the First Marine Division under Chesty Puller, crossed the 38th parallel and was wounded in action receiving a Purple Heart. He was a master harmonica player, the second of four generations to do so. He was an avid golfer and sports fan. While in the military he played baseball with Willie Mays. He was retired from Duff Truck Line and Emro Marketing. He married Judy (Jobe) on May 4th, 1956 and they had one son, Scott. He later was a caregiver for over twelve years for his loving wife until her passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Judy, brothers John, Dan, Bill, Jim, and Kenny, and sisters, Mary, Carolyn, and Phyllis. He is survived by his son, two grandsons, Orion and Nicklas, and his sister Grace. He was a most loving father and grandfather. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Wednesday, July 17th with the funeral Thursday, July 18th at 10:30am, at CONROY FUNERAL HOME in Springfield. Burial will be in Grape Grove Cemetery in Jamestown. For full obituary please visit www.ConroyFH.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on July 15, 2019