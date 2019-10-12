Home

YORDY, Robert William "Bob" Of Goodyear, AZ passed away August 30, 2019 due to complications from a fall while visiting family in California. He was 79 years old. He was raised in Oxford, OH, raised his family in New Lebanon, OH, and retired from a 25-year career with the City of Dayton Police Department. Bob was preceded in death by his mother (Helen Louise Yordy) and father (William Yordy). He is survived by his second wife (Cathy), son (Jeff), daughter and son-in-law (Karen and Tim Riordan), grandsons (Austin and Trevor Grimm), and first cousin (Barbara Clawson) of Oxford, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 12, 2019
