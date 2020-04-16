|
YOUNG, Robert Manseth Age 80, of Dayton, was born on April 6, 1940 in St. Petersburg, Florida and departed this life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He grew up in Florida, but as a teenager, he relocated to Dayton, Ohio where he attended Dunbar High School. He worked at Copeland Corporation for 29 years where he was a supervisor and after his retirement he became an indispensable support to his wife Carolyn at her family-owned school, Mulligan Stew Academy, one of the few private schools for black children in the area. As he desired to grow closer to the Lord, he obeyed the gospel at Residence Park Church of Christ. He was a minister of the gospel for many years. And more recently, he assisted Brother Lester Lark at Southwest Church of Christ. Robert leaves many loved ones to cherish his memory: Wife, Carolyn of 35 years; Daughters, Venita and Natalie; Sons, Nate (Kathy) and Eddie; Grandchildren, Nate Jr., Donovan, Chelsea, D'Angelo, and Lauren; Honorary granddaughter, Chloe; Brothers and Sisters-In-Law, Ronald (Nancy), Charlene (Michael), Cassaundra, and Carolyn (Michael); A special cousin, Grace; A host of loving nieces, nephews, and close cousins; Dear friends, Charles A., Jeff I., Carlton, Paul and Terry. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Compassus Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be sent to the family via Venita Young, 2831 Oxford Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45406.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 16, 2020