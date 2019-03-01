YOUTSLER, Robert E. "Bob" 81, of Monroe, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Butler & Warren Counties. He was born in Hamilton on July 5, 1937 to parents Allen E. and Irene G. (Black) Youtsler. Bob started Squire's Barber Shop in 1968 and still had the original barbers working with him until his retirement in November 2018, after 65 years. He loved being a barber and found it to be a privilege to partake in the lives of his customers. Many laughs were shared in his booth as well as proudly told stories of his children. He would often say "I'm going to paradise" when he drove to "the shop". Bob was a veteran of the United States Army serving in Germany. He was a community volunteer in many school and service organizations throughout the years. He also served on City Council as well as Vice Mayor of Monroe. He was very skilled at bringing people together to accomplish tasks on both small and large scales. In his spare time, he enjoyed boating and skiing and especially loved his dogs, Molly & Peanut. Bob was very proud of his family and their accomplishments and will be greatly missed by his wife, Dr. Kathryn F. (Bednarczuk) Youtsler; children, Amy (Gregory) Tremoglie, Dr. David (Heidi) Youtsler & Prof. Dr. Mary Beth (Sam) Privitera; siblings, Marshall (Brenda) Youtsler, Karen Connaroe & Marsha (Tony) Kakaris; ten grandchildren, Marissa, Juliana, Mark, Sophia, Ellena, Hannah, Matthew, Cross, Brady & Josie; and one great grandchild, Amelia. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Donnie Youtsler; and sister, Lois Ramsey. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., Middletown. Visitation will be Friday from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery with military honors presented. Memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook online at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary