ZIMMERMAN, Robert F. 91, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Robert (Bob) was born on February 28, 1928, the youngest son of Mary and Burton Zimmerman of Miamisburg, Ohio. Bob, a proud graduate of Miamisburg High School, class of 1946, was an outstanding athlete and played on the varsity basketball team. Bob married the "love of his life" Barbara J. Bottles, a 1951 Franklin High School graduate, daughter of Robert and Hattie. They met at the Chautauqua skating rink in 1951 and were married on August 1, 1953. Recently, Bob and Barb celebrated 66 years together a true example of "love everlasting!" Their early years were spent raising three daughters, Vicki, Sandee, and Joni, while Bob worked for NCR and also played on the NCR basketball and softball teams. Barb and the girls were his biggest fans. When NCR left Dayton, Bob worked at Miami Paper Mill until it closed, and then finished his career, retiring from GM Truck & Bus. Bob was a dedicated worker who devoted his life to his family. He enjoyed spending pool time with the girls, doing wood-working projects, and watching sports on TV, especially the Cleveland Browns. He looked forward to taking his "girls" on vacation each August, whether it be driving south to Florida beaches or across the country in a station wagon to California to visit his mother and family. His daughters were fortunate to have those memorable adventures with their dad, including multiple visits to Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Santa Monica Beach, Farmers Market, the filming of the show Lassie, meeting Timmy in person, and many other popular California attractions. Later in life, Bob continued spending pool time at family gatherings with his three beloved grand-children, Candy, Brian, Chris, and four great-grandchildren, Nicklas, Peyton, Mason, and Colin. They loved their PawPaw and brought him many smiles, enjoyment, and great pride. Like all Zimmermans, Bob loved chocolate. Once retired, he would pick up treats while on his daily trip to Meijers in one of his favorite gray t-shirts. He enjoyed spoiling his grand and great-grandchildren with candy, ice cream cones, and other goodies. He also enjoyed bicycle rides in the neighborhood and longer rides with Barb on the bikeway from their home in West Carrollton to the Koffee Kup in Miamisburg. Into his 70s he was known for being the most competitive player in the pool basketball games with his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews! Bob had a delightful personality. He was quiet and unassuming a man of few words but he also was fun-loving and had an amazing sense of humor. He was known by nicknames Zim and Momo around Miamisburg as a young adult, and did not have an enemy. He was a "good guy" who was selfless, loving, and thoughtful, always putting his family and other people first. He looked over and took care of everyone in his family. He had a sweet, generous, kind, and caring soul. Examples of his thoughtfulness were the many surprise, hand-picked gifts for Barb, his forever love, on special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries, or "just because." Bob was a role model, living and passing on the following life lessons: "Get up, get dressed, show up." He did this to the end, even in the final week of his life. This determination and will and pride led to a long, well-lived life. "You don't always get what you want." Bob was not a complainer and took adversity in stride. "Never hire for things you can do yourself." He mowed his lawn, kept up his in-ground pool, and did house repairs, improvements, and yard work well into his 80s. He always said there is a certain sense of pride and personal accomplishment by doing things yourself. "I am who I am." He was not influenced by what others thought and did not compare himself to others. He was content with who he was. He was his own man. "Love you more." He ended each day saying this to his wife and loved ones, which was very heartfelt and endearing. Memories of times with Bob will forever be cherished by his family and friends. He was a positive influence in the lives of many, was loved "to the moon and back," and will be missed dearly. Bob was preceded in death by his father Burton and mother Mary, father-in-law Robert Bottles and mother-in-law Hattie Bottles, brothers Loran and wife Eleanore, Donald, Richard and wife Bernice, sister Doris and husband Walter Hockett, son-in-law, Dale (Joni) Hunter, brothers-in-law Lawrence Bottles, Robert Bottles and wife Betty, niece Sue Hockett, nephew Dennis Zimmerman and wife Connie. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughters Vicki Zimmerman, Sandee (James) Long, Joni Hunter; grandchildren Candy (Jason) Polan, Brian (Desiree) Hunter, Christopher (Jenifer) Long; great-grandchildren Nicklas Polan, Peyton Hunter, Mason Hunter, Colin Long; brother-in-law Doug Bottles and wife Ramadell, nephews John Zimmerman, Doug (Pam) Bottles, Rick Bottles, Tim (Shelley) Bottles, Keith (Malane) Bottles; numerous great-nephews and nieces.The family would like to thank Dr. David Page, Dr. Niranjan Reddy, Dr. K. Shahid Baig, nurse Linda, nurse Carolyn of Heartland Hospice, and Bob's special friends, Sharon Korth, Jill Lovely, Amber Crawford, David Atha, Stephanie Brooks for their support and loving care! The family is having a private "Celebration of Life" for Bob, with Pastor Doug Bottles officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the following: Life Line of Ohio, (Donate Life), 770 Kinnear Rd., Suite 200, Attn: Donations, Columbus, Ohio, 43212, 1-800-525-5667 www.lifelineofohio.org or Heartland Hospice, 580 Lincoln Park Blvd #320, Kettering, OH 45429, (937) 299-6980 www.heartlandhospice.com. Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, is assisting the family. Visit his guest book at www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 16, 2019