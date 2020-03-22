|
BROWN, Roberta Lynn 63, of Springfield, passed away March 17, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born March 1, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio, the daughter of Forest Fields and Martha (Vaughn) (Fields) Tackett. Roberta was a fighter from the beginning. She lived her entire life for her kids and grandkids. Her jobs didn't matter because her family always came first. Roberta was retired from Walmart. Survivors include her beloved husband of 41 years.; Gregory K. Brown, her loving children; Amy (Cory) Pooler, Gregory Brown II and Amanda Brown (Jeremiah), three grandchildren; Da' Myron, Brennan and Adalynn, siblings; Thomas (Jackie) Fields, Tina (Michael) Halloway, Maxine (Alan) Moore and Kathleen Tackett and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a daughter; Kimberly Brown, siblings; Shirley O'Neil, David Fields and Sheila Flick and her parents. Due to COVID19 restrictions, private services will be held with Pastor Marshall Butcher officiating. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 22, 2020