Roberta CASTLE


1941 - 2020
Roberta CASTLE Obituary
CASTLE, Roberta A. 78, of Springfield, passed away January 25, 2020 at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born December 27, 1941 in Springfield, the daughter of Robert and Eileen (Drake) Nicholson. Roberta had been a member of Berea Bible Church, and she worked in a daycare for many years. Survivors include two sons, Tim (Joy) Castle of S. Vienna and Joe (Stephanie) Castle of Springfield; grandchildren, Dawn, Jason, Justin, Bradley; great-granddaughters, Jessica and Letty; great-great-granddaughter, Reagan; sister, Patricia (Larry) Davis of Springfield; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Castle, and by her parents. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Pleasant Hill Cemetery with Pastor Brian Miller officiating. Burial will follow. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Springfield Regional for the wonderful care given to Roberta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
