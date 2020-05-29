CRAIG, Roberta L. "Bobbie" Age 89, of Monroe, Ohio, passed away on May 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband Warren, her son Greg Meyer and his wife Robyn, and daughter-in-law Cheryl Meyer. Survived by her son, Ronnie Meyer, and 4 grandchildren, Joshua, Amy, Jacob and Emily; 6 great grandchildren, Taylor, Joshua, Justin, Lucy and Ella, Jason, and extended family and friends. Bobbie loved the Lord, loved her family, and loved to serve others. We will miss her for now, but she will be waiting to greet us with a big hug in heaven. Per her request, her body will be donated to University of Cincinnati College of Medicine for the advancement of science. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Craig and Meyer family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Bobbie's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.
Published in Journal-News on May 29, 2020.