EMERICK, Roberta J. "Bobbie" 82 of Rome, WI passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side. A funeral service to honor Bobbie's life will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Rome, WI. Rev. Michael J. Mannisto will officiate the service. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the church from 10:00AM until the time of service. Bobbie will be laid to rest in Hoffman Cemetery in Rome following the service. Olsen-Gibson Funeral Home is serving the family. To place an online condolence, please visit olsen-gibson.com
