|
|
GOUGE, Roberta G. Age 83 of Dayton, passed away August 14, 2019. Roberta was born September 24, 1935 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Robert and Lillian Graham. In addition to her parents, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, David Gouge; and brother, Tom Graham. Roberta is survived by her son, Daniel Gouge (Michelle); daughter, Danell Gouge; grandchildren: Becka Gouge (David Garrison), Amanda Strohminger (Daniel), Aaron Gouge, Allison Gouge and Alec Gouge; great-grandchildren: Mason Soto, Bentley Soto and Gracelynn Soto; brothers: Frank Graham (Carol) and Jim Graham (Gail Reagan); many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Roberta was a math teacher at Tipp City High School, retiring after more than 25 years of service. Visitation will be held from 10-11 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Roberta's memory to the Aullwood Audubon Society. To share a memory of Roberta or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019