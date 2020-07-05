1/
Roberta GRAMANN
GRAMANN (nee Lewis), Roberta Jean "Bobbi" Bobbi left her body and was present with the Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was at her beloved condo in Vero Beach with her family by her side after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was 78. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Jack, and her parents, Robert "Bob" and Margaret Lewis. She is survived by her three children, Craig (Bekki) Ball, John (Michele) Gramann, and Stevie (Scott) Allspaw, and six grandchildren, Nathan Ball, Nick Holloway, Bryce Ball, Katie Wallace, Matt Gramann, and Ian Wallace. The oldest of five sisters, she grew up in Phillipsburg, Ohio, a true country girl. Her most beloved pet was "Pony", the prized heifer. A hard worker her whole life, Bobbi worked in health insurance. Having never met a stranger, Bobbi was always the hostess with the mostest. She was an avid golfer who loved decorating, cooking, and Elvis. After years of snow birding to Ocean Grand with Jack, when he died, Bobbi made the move to Florida full time. She loved volunteering at the Vero Beach art museum, enjoying ocean views from her balcony, and walking on the boardwalk. She was a spitfire, a real pistol, always laughing and making others laugh. She loved Jesus and her family so much, and showed it so well. To know her was to love her. She will be missed by so many people from so many places. A memorial service will be held at 2:30pm on Saturday, July 11 at Routsong funeral home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville. Family will greet friends following the service until 5pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Overlook Ministries or Hospice of Dayton & Hospice of Vero Beach. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
