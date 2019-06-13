GREGG, Roberta L. Age 86, of Brookville, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at . She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Richard Gregg, Sr., by a son Ronald Lee Gregg, parents, Brownie & Marie Flint, brothers, Jerry & John and by a sister, Anna Marie. She was an active member of the VFW Auxiliary for Post 3288 in Brookville and a devoted military spouse. She was a loving mother of 5 children, and along with her husband, she enjoyed traveling, particularly cruising, and volunteering at the hospitality house at the VA in Dayton. Roberta is survived by sons, Richard Gregg, Jr. and Dale (Freda) Gregg; daughters, Patricia Gregg and Sandra (Tom) Olech; grandchildren; Shawn Moore, Tanya Williamson, Danielle Righi, Michael Gregg, Aaron Olech, Maree Gregg & Jeri Crabtree; 12 great-grandchildren & 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Nettie Thompson; brother, Jimmy (Debbie) Flint and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Mon. June 17 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE, with Pastor Fred Bernhard officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home 3-5 PM Sunday, with VFW Auxiliary service at 5 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the VA National Home for Children or . E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary