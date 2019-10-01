|
GRISE, Roberta "Bobbie" Age 69 of Clayton, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Bobbie loved her family and was an avid golfer and wonderful cook. Bobbie is survived by her son: Brian (Amanda) Grise, grandchildren: Brittany, Branden, Camden, and Cooper, great granddaughter: Remi, nieces: Teri Belt, Kim (Todd) Fergus, and Lori (Steve) Smith, aunt: Shirley Thacker, special friends: Dianne Trentman and Debbie Lahman, life-long friend: Mickey Sonstegard, and numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Robert and Geraldine Worley, sister Pam (Dave) Whitchurch. A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Inurnment will immediately follow at Concord united Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 1, 2019