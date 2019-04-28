HEMELGARN, Roberta June "Bobbie" 68 of Lewisburg, Ohio passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at . She was born February 14, 1951 to her parents John and June (Meyer) Hemelgarn. Bobbie graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School, Class of 1970. It was at Trotwood that she discovered her love of music and song. Bobbie was a member of various choirs and was a featured soloist in the "Minstrels" for 3 years with an outstanding finale in her senior year of "The Italian Street Song". After high school Bobbie toured the U.S., performing in supper clubs, hotels and night clubs with her group, "Silk and Steel." Bobbie is survived by her siblings, Dolores (Patches) Rogers of Dayton, Ohio, James (Sandra) Hemelgarn of Lewisburg, Ohio, Diana (Joe) Frole of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, Shelley Sullivan of Lewisburg, Ohio, Elizabeth (Betsy) (Allen) Young of Cornelius, NC, and Jack Hemelgarn of Minneapolis, MN. she leaves 20 nieces and nephews, 43 great nieces and nephews, and 3 great-great nieces. very special regards to her close friends, Barry McCorkle and Tammy Smouzok. A Memorial will be scheduled at a later date. Arrangements Entrusted to Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary