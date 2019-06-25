HOPKINS, Roberta A. "Bobbi" 78 of Springfield, Ohio passed away June 23, 2019 in the OSU Wexner Center. She was born to Robert and Hazel (Coy) Ireland on July 25, 1940 in Springfield. Bobbi was a member of the Northridge United Methodist Church. She loved her time with the church's Q-Bees quilting group. She was a very talented quilter and made beautiful quilts for her family and friends. She was a 40-year member and Past Worthy Matron of Home City Chapter #258. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Hazel Ireland. Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Kathi Hopkins of Cincinnati, Chris (Marc) Grooms of Urbana, and Nancy (Freddie) Wyen of North Hampton. She will be forever missed by her grandchildren, Laura Grooms and Ben (Brittney) Grooms of Urbana and Maggie Wyen of North Hampton. She is also survived by her best friend, Millie Luttrell, wonderful friends, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family would like to express deep appreciation to the OSU ICU doctors and nurses for the wonderful care and dignity they have shown Bobbi. Services will be June 28, 2019 at the Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Rd. Springfield. Visitation at 10 am with Eastern Star services beginning at 11 am with memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Dayton Children's Hospital. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES- KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary